Cashify aims to break even in next 18 months, says CEO

Cashify aims to break even in next 18 months, says CEO

By Shruti Mishra
Re-commerce marketplace Cashify, which enables gadget trade-ins and buybacks, recently secured $90 million in its Series E funding. The round was led by NewQuest Capital Partners and Prosus and is Cashify's largest ever fundraise.

Re-commerce marketplace Cashify, which enables gadget trade-ins and buybacks, recently secured $90 million in its Series E funding.
The round was led by NewQuest Capital Partners and Prosus and is Cashify's largest ever fundraise. The new funds will be deployed towards strengthening the team, building technology infrastructure and expanding into new markets. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder & CEO of Cashify.
Also, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO of Lendingkart, spoke about how the company plans to utilize its fund raise of Rs 75 crore.
Moreover, Matt Clifford, Co-founder of Entrepreneur First, discussed the road ahead for the company post its Series C fundraise of $158 million.
Watch video for more.
