CarDekho should be out with an IPO in 2023, says CEO Amit Jain

Updated : March 22, 2021 08:07 PM IST

Auto tech platform CarDekho is betting big on the used car space. The startup is looking to raise about $200 million in a pre-IPO round towards setting up an asset-heavy pre-owned car business.

Alisha Sachdev spoke with Amit Jain, co-founder & CEO of CarDekho, and asked him about the company's business plans, and the growth it's seen in traffic after the lockdown months.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder & CEO of KreditBee who spoke about the company's latest round of fund raise and the road ahead for the company.