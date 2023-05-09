Capria Ventures secures $100 million fund to back Generative AI and climate startups

Capria Ventures, a global south specialist venture capital firm, has marked the first close of its $100 million fund. The new fund will focus on investing in 20-25 tech startups in the entrepreneurial hotspots of India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Speaking to Startup Street, Will Poole, Co-fFounder and Managing Partner of Capria Ventures, said the fund will focus on Generative AI and climate startups.

“Generative AI has come on to the world very quickly and for India, it represents the most to gain and the most to lose. We invested in in India just recently in a company called BharatAgri. They are a farmer services advisory firm and actually are already employing Generative AI to make their interface and communication to farmers more cost-effective.”

ZestIoT, an IoT and AI-powered aviation platform, has raised $6.5 million in series a round led by Ivycap Ventures. The round also saw participation from Loyal VC. Founded in 2016, the company's GroundRadar platform works towards increasing the speed of aircraft turnaround while maintaining operational efficiency and safety. ZestIoT currently manages over 600 flights, 600 equipment, and 9,000 personnel daily. To discuss this fundraise, Startup Street spoke to Amit Sukhija, Founder & CEO of ZestIoT.

Credit card platform Kiwi has raised $6 million in pre-seed funding. It also plans to launch a ‘Credit on UPI’ solution via the Kiwi app by issuing Rupay cards in partnership with banks. The app is expected to go live by mid-May, and the company hopes to onboard a million users in the first 18 months. Startup Street spoke to company’s co-founder, Siddharth Mehta about its plans to create a D2C like model in the credit market.

