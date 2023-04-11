Capillary Tech acquires Brierley+Partners, Verlinvest's V3 Ventures launches India operations

Global customer loyalty and engagement SaaS platform Capillary Technologies has acquired Texas-headquartered Brierley+Partners, a globally recognised leader in loyalty technology, strategy, and execution. This is Capillary's fifth acquisition globally and second in the United States, which signifies its growing footprint in the North American market. Startup Street spoke to CEO Sameer Garde about the company's future roadmap.

Garde said, “This is one more step for Capillary and probably a giant leap for our journey to become the best loyalty company in the world. " He mentioned that Brierley will get fully integrated into Capillary.

Verlinvest-backed early-stage venture capital fund V3 Ventures has recently launched in India, and is looking to invest up to a 100 million euros across Europe, the US and India. V3 Ventures is going to focus on investing in the consumer space across new-age brands, technology, enablers and platform at seed and series A stages. Ritu Singh spoke to its co-founder Arjun Vaidya about plans for India and other markets.

Supertails, a one-stop destination for all your pet care needs, offers a wide range of products and services, including veterinary consultations, and online shopping. Supertails aims to build a holistic pet care platform for India's growing pet care industry.

The company's co-founder Vineet Khanna spoke to Startup Street to discuss the company's growth journey and the potential of India's pet industry.

