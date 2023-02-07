CapGrid raises $7 million in Series A, Bike Bazaar bags $10 million from DEG

CapGrid is helping firms make smart procurement. CapGrid claims to have built a digital supply network with an advanced technology infrastructure, partnering with hundreds of Tier-2 manufacturers to get precision parts and components sourced, manufactured and delivered to customer's assembly line. The venture recently raised $7 million in its Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners. Startup Street spoke to the co-founder and CEO of CapGrid, Dheeraj Tiwari about the road ahead.

Two-wheeler financing company Bike Bazaar has raised $10 million from DEG, a Germany-based development finance institution. With this raise, the firm has closed its Series D round with a total equity raise of $30 million. The other investors in the funding round include Women World's Banking Asset Management, Elevar Equity and Faering Capital.

Bike Bazaar is a two-wheeler lifecycle services platform that provides financing for new two-wheelers, electric two-wheelers, and pre-owned two-wheelers. Startup Street spoke to Srinivas Kantheti, Co-Founder & MD of Bike Bazaar, to discuss the company's growth blueprint.

Cloud security company Zscaler's zero-trust exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centres globally, Zscaler claims its security service edge (SSE)-based zero-trust exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform. Startup Street spoke to founder and CEO, Jay Chaudhry of Zscaler to talk about the road ahead.

