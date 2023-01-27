Budget 2023 may provide emphasis on circular economy, renewable and recycling, says expert

Previous budgets have put India firmly on a path to low carbon development, but budget 2023 comes at a time when we are falling behind on our first green goal of installing 175 gigawatt of renewable capacity by 2022.

So, will budget 2023 propel India into the future as an economic and green powerhouse? Can it this time make a deeper push into the green? In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Attero Recycling said he expects budget 2023 to provide a lot of emphasis on circular economy, renewable power and recycling.

"Given the fact that India has taken a very aggressive target for carbon neutrality and aims to achieve it by 2070, we expect this budget will place a lot of emphasis on carbon technologies or climate change directly or indirectly. So we expect a lot of emphasis on circular economy, renewable power and recycling. We also expect recycling sector to be declared as priority lending sector. There is likely to be an announcement on PLI scheme for Lithium Ion Battery recycling. So those are some of the things that we expect from this budget," Gupta said.

Also, Jayanti Bhattacharya, Co-Founder at India Hemp & Co spoke about the journey and road ahead for the company.

Watch video for more.