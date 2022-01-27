Budget 2022: Decoding what startups and VCs want

India's startup ecosystem has been cruising in top gear. 2021, was a historic year that saw 9 IPOs and over 35 billion dollars pumped into startups. Like every year, startup founders and venture capitalists have put together a wishlist from the Union budget - from a more supportive tax regime to opening up large pools of domestic capital to the easing of ESOP norms and a roadmap for overseas listing, and it is a long list of demands.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her third Union budget amidst a global pandemic, the focus is going to be on maintaining the momentum on structural reforms and a policy push for key priority areas that are driving growth.

India’s startup ecosystem has been cruising in top gear. The year 2021 was a historic one that saw 9 IPOs and over 35 billion dollars pumped into startups. The country is now home to 84 unicorns, or billion dollar firms, with more joining the club every week as valuations and sentiment have both been on the upswing!

Like every year, startup founders and venture capitalists have put together a wish list for the Union budget -- from a more supportive tax regime to opening up large pools of domestic capital to the easing of ESOP norms and a roadmap for overseas listing -- and it is a long list of demands.

From a policy standpoint, the emphasis is on creating a more enabling environment, and reducing excessive regulation to improve the ease of doing business.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, Indian Angel Network; Harshal Kamdar, CFO, Sequoia India; and Vineet Rai, Founder, Aavishkaar Group.

