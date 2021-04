VIDEOS

April 20, 2021

Even as a year has gone by and the pandemic continues to disrupt normal life, the mobility sector in India is yet to recover completely. With fresh restrictions under the second wave, the sector is set to face the brunt again.

Startup Street checked in with bike rental startup Bounce, which has itself undergone a massive change in operations over the past year and is now on the path to full electrification of its fleet.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Rajaraman Santhanam, co-founder & COO of Chargebee, Amit Purohit, founder of Fantasy Akhada and Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator, investor and brand ambassador of Fantasy Akhada who spoke about their recent fund raise.