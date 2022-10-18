Borzo eyeing hyperlocal segment, including cosmetic & D2C brands

Startup Street spoke to the co-founder and COO of Shadowfax - an e-commerce logistics aggregator and Eugene Panfilov, General Manager India for BORZO - a hyper-local delivery service, earlier known as Wefast.

With the festive season in full swing, it's a busy time for all businesses. In fact traders body CAIT expects up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore infusion into the market through sales and service, and fulfilling the surge in demand are last-mile delivery startups who are also the backbone of India’s offline and online commerce economy.

So how are these companies geared for the biggest sales event of the year and what kind of demand surge are they witnessing? To discuss, this Startup Street spoke to the co-founder and COO of Shadowfax — an e-commerce logistics aggregator — and Eugene Panfilov, General Manager India for Borzo — a hyper-local delivery service, earlier known as Wefast.

Meanwhile, by 2025, over 1 billion women worldwide will experience menopause. Despite it being a phenomenon that every woman goes through, in India and globally, holistic solutions addressing it are limited. On World Menopause Day, the spotlight is on Elda Health — a full-stack women's healthcare platform. Startup Street spoke to the co-founder and CEO, Swathi Kulkarni, about how Elda Health is holistically solving for menopausal issues.

Dubai-based cloud kitchen unicorn Kitopi, which is backed by SoftBank Group, is adapting to a post-COVID world using a hybrid model, where dine-in concepts are combined with delivery. On the sidelines of the GITEX Global 2022, Aishwarya Anand spoke to co-founder and chief growth officer Bader Ataya on how Kitopi’s business model is different from other players in the space, like India’s Zomato, rebel-foods or even grab foods.

