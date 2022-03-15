0

Bluestone hopes to list in 6-8 months: CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Ratan Tata-backed Bluestone, a leading omnichannel jewellery retailer, has raised over $30 million in funding at a valuation of $410 million. The funding round was led by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise. With this round of funding, Bluestone is planning to step up its manufacturing capabilities. To discuss the company's growth blueprint and the fund allocation plans, Startup Street spoke to Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of Bluestone.

To discuss the company's growth blueprint and the fund allocation plans, Startup Street spoke to Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of Bluestone.
On IPO plans Kushwaha said: “We still need to kick start the process, the thought process is established, everyone is on-board on that. A lot depends on how the markets also pan out, especially when it comes to listing. Need to kickstart DRHP process. Hopeful of listing in 6-8 months.”
