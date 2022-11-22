Despite recent troubles, Swiggy CEO confident of growth

From facing an indefinite strike from delivery partners in Kochi over wage to more than 900 restaurants logging out of Swiggy's Dineout platform, a lot has been on Swiggy's plate over the last one month. Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, talked about all that to CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand on the sidelines of the Indian Restaurant Congress 2022.

Kapoor says small town India is actually driving their growth. "T he way consumers think about consuming food — clearly beyond the top 30 cities, where food habits are changing, I was in small towns in the last two months, and you'll will surprised that in a very small town, people actually want to experience sushi, which I didn't expect," he said.

"So I do think that a lot of the growth is also going to happen in the Tier 2, Tier 3 cities," he said.

As for the growth, Kapoor said, "Growth — it depends on what you're talking about. If you're talking about month-on-month, they'll be a few months of growth or lull — y ou see those patterns play out all the time. You see the headroom in terms of just consumption habits going up, per capita income growing; India will grow from where it is to a $2-3 trillion economy. Personally, I'm a big bull on Indian growth," Kapoor added.

Further, Kapoor said Swiggy's various offerings, from its core food delivery business to its quick-commerce vehicle, InstaMart, will be a strong growth driver going forward.

"I generally think that these are very, very strong categories (food delivery and InstaMart) and we are doubling down on both. Transitioning into a super app ... its a long journey with a lot of stuff that's happening. I think we're really we're a company that wants to deliver convenience to our customers in different ways and I think it is on us to make sure the growth continues in both the food and groceries," he added.

He also spoke about company's outlook on the food service market hitting nearly $80 million in size by 2028.

Watch video for more.

Also Read: Google collaborates with Karnataka government to support local startups and promote innovation