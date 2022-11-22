Bira 91 bags $70 million in Series D & Swiggy speaks at the Indian Restaurant Congress 2022

Premium beer company, Bira 91 has raised $70 million in its Series D funding. The round was led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings. The investment comes at a time when the demand for beer is witnessing a massive surge and the company continues to strengthen its national and global presence. Startup Street spoke to founder and CEO Ankur Jain about the road ahead for Bira 91.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the group of ministers on levying GST on online gaming, casinos and race courses has ended in a lack of consensus on the valuation. CNBC-TV18 learns that members from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal want the panel to differentiate between game of chance and game of skill for valuation. CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria get more details.

From facing an indefinite strike from delivery partners in Kochi over wage to more than 900 restaurants logging out of Swiggy's Dineout platform, a lot has been on Swiggy's plate over the last one month. Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, talked about all that to CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand on the sidelines of the Indian Restaurant Congress 2022. He also spoke about company's outlook on the food service market hitting nearly $80 million in size by 2028.

