Bioangels to invest Rs 350 crore in 130 companies over next 3 years: Indian Angel Network

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council or BIRAC has collaborated with the Indian Angel Network (IAN) to launch an angel investor network, called Bioangels.
Bioangels is a sector-focused angel investor group that plans to fuel the growth of startups from the biotech sector. To know more about the new network, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network and Manish Diwan, Head of Strategic Partnership at BIRAC.
Also, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder & CEO of Melorra discussed how the company plans to utilize its recent USD 16 million Series D fund raise.
Moreover, Swagat Sarangi, Co-Founder of Smytten spoke about company’s growth plans post its pre-Series B fund round worth Rs 100 crore.
Watch video for more.