Bioangels to invest Rs 350 crore in 130 companies over next 3 years: Indian Angel Network

By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council or BIRAC has collaborated with the Indian Angel Network (IAN) to launch an angel investor network, called Bioangels. Bioangels is a sector-focused angel investor group that plans to fuel the growth of startups from the biotech sector.

Bioangels is a sector-focused angel investor group that plans to fuel the growth of startups from the biotech sector. To know more about the new network, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network and Manish Diwan, Head of Strategic Partnership at BIRAC.
Also, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder & CEO of Melorra discussed how the company plans to utilize its recent USD 16 million Series D fund raise.
Moreover, Swagat Sarangi, Co-Founder of Smytten spoke about company’s growth plans post its pre-Series B fund round worth Rs 100 crore.
