Bike Bazaar to utilise fundraise of Rs 170 crore on technology improvement

Two-wheeler lifecycle services and finance specialist Bike Bazaar has raised Rs 170 crore in equity funding as part of its Series D round, taking the total to Rs 250 crore in this round. The Pune-based company secured the funding from a consortium led by Women's World Banking Asset Management.

The company is present across 140 Indian cities with over 1,000 touchpoints and has financed over a lakh two-wheelers, disbursing over Rs 600 crore in FY 2022 alone.

According to Karunakaran Vadakkepat, Co-Founder and Joint MD of Bike Bazaar, a major portion of the funding will be allocated for improving technology in marketplace and EV finance segments.

“Currently we operate in used two-wheeler financing, new two-wheeler financing, we have a separate vertical focused on EV two-wheelers and we are into marketplace also. So a major part of this funding will go into technology because in the marketplace business and the EV finance business, technology is going to be very big game changer," Vadakkepat said.

