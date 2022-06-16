Big Deal: Startups see funding slowdown, investors look for unit economics.

The startup universe has seen heightened deal activity and maximum transactions over the last few years but now the tide is turning and a downward cycle has begun. In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Big Deal, Gopal Jain, Managing Partner of Gaja Capital, Sachin Tagra of JSW Ventures and Pankaj Naik from Avendus Capital have done a status check on the deal flow in the startup space and the new trends emerging.

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Big Deal , Gopal Jain, Managing Partner of Gaja Capital, Sachin Tagra of JSW Ventures and Pankaj Naik from Avendus Capital have done a status check on the deal flow in the startup space and the new trends emerging.

For the entire conversation, watch the accompanying video