Big Deal: Startups see funding slowdown, investors look for unit economics.

videos | IST

By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
The startup universe has seen heightened deal activity and maximum transactions over the last few years but now the tide is turning and a downward cycle has begun. In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Big Deal, Gopal Jain, Managing Partner of Gaja Capital, Sachin Tagra of JSW Ventures and Pankaj Naik from Avendus Capital have done a status check on the deal flow in the startup space and the new trends emerging.

The startup universe has seen heightened deal activity and maximum transactions over the last few years but now the tide is turning and a downward cycle has begun. Liquidity constrain was and is the biggest factor for the rise and fall of the new-age companies. Anticipation of a funding winter is what startup is staring at and the cracks are already visible in the ground.
In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Big Deal, Gopal Jain, Managing Partner of Gaja Capital, Sachin Tagra of JSW Ventures and Pankaj Naik from Avendus Capital have done a status check on the deal flow in the startup space and the new trends emerging.
