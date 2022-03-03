Big Deal: Spotlight on investor-promoter disconnect

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO of BookMyShow and Haresh Chawla, Partner of True North shared their views on investor-promoter disconnect and the possible resolutions.

Over the last few months, BharatPe has been under fire. While the issue has many parts to it, the crux of the problem could be the investor-promoter disconnect. This is not the first time that one has seen the breakdown of such relationships. In recent times, Zee Entertainment-Invesco, VG Siddhartha-Mindtree stand out but the startup ecosystem, which has been heavily dependent on the investor’s backing has faced this manier times - since the time of Housing.Com, that was almost a decade ago.

What are the learnings and the dispute resolution mechanisms? Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO of BookMyShow and Haresh Chawla, Partner of True North shared their views.

