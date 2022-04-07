Big Deal: Experts discuss startup ecosystem and funding avenues

In this latest episode of Big Deal, Nisha Poddar spoke to Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners; Pranav Rai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital; and Gopal Srinivasan, CMD at TVS Capital Funds to discuss startup ecosystem and funding avenues at the moment.

Since 2021, the startup ecosystem has being seeing robust and remarkable fund raising; in fact it was a record year for unicorn creation. However, two important factors have really stunted the liquidity flow -- the US fed rate hikes as well as the Ukraine crisis, as well as the inflation which has sent jitters around the globe.

Are we entering a startup funding winter? To discuss the entire startup ecosystem and funding avenues at the moment, Nisha Poddar spoke to Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners; Pranav Rai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital; and Gopal Srinivasan, CMD at TVS Capital Funds.

For full interview, watch accompanying video