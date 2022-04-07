Big Deal: Experts discuss startup ecosystem and funding avenues

Since 2021, the startup ecosystem has being seeing robust and remarkable fund raising; in fact it was a record year for unicorn creation. However, two important factors have really stunted the liquidity flow -- the US fed rate hikes as well as the Ukraine crisis, as well as the inflation which has sent jitters around the globe.
Are we entering a startup funding winter? To discuss the entire startup ecosystem and funding avenues at the moment, Nisha Poddar spoke to Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners; Pranav Rai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital; and Gopal Srinivasan, CMD at TVS Capital Funds.
For full interview, watch accompanying video