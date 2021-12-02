Big Deal: Do Indian startups still require option of foreign direct listing? Experts discuss

This year is dedicated to the Unicorn listings in India. However the question arises, do we still need the option of foreign direct listing for the Indian tech startups for raising their much needed funds? Earlier, cabinet had given its nod foreign direct listings but the final rules never got announced and then the tax considerations may have stalled this process.

So where do we stand now and is the government going to make any announcements in the upcoming Budget? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Piyush Gupta, MD of Sequoia India; Subhrajit Roy of Bank of America and Vivek Gupta of KPMG India.

