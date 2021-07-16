BharatPe bullish on Indian startup IPOs; OYO raises $660 mn from institutional investors

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : July 16, 2021 20:02:02 IST

There are more unicorns in a queue to enter Dalal Street - Paytm has filed its documents with market regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) of over Rs 16,000 crore. The fintech major plans to raise Rs 8,300 crores through a fresh issue and a similar amount through an offer for sale (OFS).

Ratan Tata and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will sell some Paytm shares. CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar and Mugdha Variyar share more details.

Meanwhile, OYO has raised a Term Loan B funding of $ 660 million from global institutional investors, which is essentially debt financing taken from institutional investors. The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company said it received commitments of close to $ 1 billion from leading institutional investors. Abhishek Gupta, Group CFO, OYO talked about this and more with CNBC-TV18.

Food aggregator Zomato's IPO has been subscribed over 38 times on the final day of bidding- this means that for every equity share on offer, there are over 38 bids. The unicorn's mega public issue has received a stellar response from retail investors, qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors.

CNBC-TV18 learnt that BharatPe's Ashneer Grover has made Rs 150 crore personal application in the Zomato IPO. He is also building a pool of $100 million for the Delhivery, Nykaa and Policybazaar IPOs. In an interview with CNBC-TV18 Grover shared further details about this.