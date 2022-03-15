0

Believe consolidation can happen in this space: Licious’ Vivek Gupta

IST (Updated)
Tech-first, fresh animal protein brand, Licious has raised $150 million in its series F2 funding. This round of fundraise comes just 6 months after the company became the first D2C unicorn in India. Startup Street spoke to Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder of Licious, about the fundraising and the road ahead at Licious.

This round was led by Singapore based Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE and Axis Growth Avenues AIF-I along with existing and prominent angel investors. Startup Street spoke to Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder of Licious, about the fundraising and the road ahead at Licious.
On strategic expansion, Gupta said, “There is nothing material on the cards, but we believe that consolidation will happen in this space. We will be very keen to look at somebody who is adjacent or building something complementary in our portfolio, but it has to be a lot more strategic in nature.”
