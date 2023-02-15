SaaS companies to command 8% of the global market in 5 years: Bain & Co Report

Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) companies are poised to command 8 percent of the global SaaS market, generating $35 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2027 while growing at 20-25 percent per annum, according to Bain & Company's 'India SaaS Report 2022'. The report says almost 90 percent of Indian investors are expecting to either increase or maintain their capital allocation to SaaS.

The report finds that of the 1,600 Indian SaaS companies that have been funded over the past five years, around 14 exceed $100 million in ARR versus around 1-2 five years ago, and are also reaching this growth milestone as quickly as their US counterparts. Startup Street spoke to Aditya Shukla, Partner at Bain & Company, to discuss this report and its findings.

Edtech startup CollegeDekho recently bagged $9 million from Winter Capital, which doubled down on its investment on the firm. The startup had earlier raised $35 million in a Series B round last year, which was also led by Winter Capital, along with ETS Strategic Capital.

Started in 2015, the platform connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and an AI-based Chatbot, and has since counselled over 70 lakh students and around 1,500 colleges with their student recruitments. Startup Street spoke to Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO at CollegeDekho, to discuss the company's growth plan.

Digital lending platform mPokket is looking to expand its workforce by March next year across vertices to maintain its growth trajectory. The total number of employees at the Kolkata-based company stands at 2,700 currently, including employees at its Bengaluru office. To talk about these expansion plans, the impact of the recent RBI digital lending guidelines and more, Startup Street spoke to mPokket’s Founder and CEO Gaurav Jalan.

