Aye Finance anticipates 55-60% annualised growth, promising a stellar year ahead

Sanjay Sharma, the Managing Director and CEO of Aye Finance stated that the company's expansion will primarily be fuelled by the provision of micro loans to micro-enterprises, and they anticipate an annualized growth rate of approximately 55 to 60 percent this year. Sharma believes that the momentum is only just beginning to build and expects profitability to remain strong in the coming months, making it a promising year ahead for Aye Finance

Fintech lending startup Aye Finance has experienced a remarkable transformation in the financial year ending in March 2023, bouncing back from a previous loss. This impressive recovery can be attributed to the high demand for loans from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Aye Finance, headquartered in Gurugram, is supported by prominent investors such as Elevation Capital, CapitalG, Alpha Wave, Light Rock, A91 Partners, and MAJ Invest.

During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sharma, the managing director and CEO of Aye Finance, stated, "Last year, we achieved a remarkable 56 percent growth and earned a profit of Rs 57 crore, equivalent to a post-tax return on assets of approximately 3 percent.

These are exceptional figures. The positive news is that this year has maintained the same momentum. We are disbursing nearly 30,000 new loans per month, which clearly indicates significant demand from micro-enterprises. Undoubtedly, these are favourable times."

Sharma further emphasised that the growth is widespread and inclusive. The company's expansion will primarily be fuelled by the provision of micro-loans to micro-enterprises.

He said, "The expectation is that we will, again grow at about 55 to 60 percent annualised this year. So I think the momentum is only beginning to build in. The profitability also looks quite good in the initial months so I think this is going to be a wonderful year ahead."

