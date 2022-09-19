Awiros bags $7 million in series A funding; Solethreads wins Amazon's Propel Startup Accelerator 2022

Deep-tech startup Awiros, which offers a marketplace for video AI apps, has raised $ 7 million in series A funding from tech-focused VC funds Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners, among others. Amazon India recently announced the winners of it’s global selling Propel Startup Accelerator, Season 2. Aishwarya Anand spoke to the winners and Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Amazon Global Selling India, to get a sense of how Indian D2C startups are building their business in India for the world.

Deep-tech startup Awiros, which offers a marketplace for video AI apps, has raised $ 7 million in series A funding from tech-focused venture capital funds Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners, among others. The seven-year-old startup aims to utilise the funds to increase its market share, streamline technical ops and invest in R&D of new and existing product categories.

Startup Street spoke to Vikram Gupta, the founder and CEO of Awiros to understand more about the potential of this segment, and the company's outlook for growth.

Propel Startup Accelerator, Season 2, winners

Amazon India recently announced the winners of it’s global selling Propel Startup Accelerator, Season 2. Solethreads, a Delhi-based startup with more than seven patented concepts, produces flip-flops that focus on comfort and functionality, emerged as the winner of Propel for 2022. The firm will use the funds to design products most suited to international consumers and using Amazon's network the startup aims to scale operations quickly and efficiently.

Aishwarya Anand spoke to the winners and Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Amazon Global Selling India, to get a sense of how Indian D2C startups are building their business in India for the world.

