Athera Venture Partners seeks to raise funds worth $120 million; aims to invest in technology-first companies in India

Early-stage venture capital firm Inventus India has launched its fourth fund that seeks to raise USD 120 million and has rebranded itself as Athera Venture Partners. The firm will invest only in Indian companies through the fourth fund with ticket sizes between Rs 5 to 45 crore, and follow it up in future rounds.

To know more about the VC firm's fundraise and focus areas for investment, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rutvik Doshi, General Partner at Athera Venture Partners.

