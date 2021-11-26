Ascent eConclave 2021: India's top digital disruptors decode road ahead for start-up ecosystem

Year 2021 saw the creation of 39 new unicorns in India; the country now has 76 unicorns in all. But as the ecosystem matures, the question of profit vs growth will be asked more often as more internet start-ups race to Dalal Street.

2021 will be remembered as the year Indian start-ups went for the moon, finding the escape velocity to touch greater heights. The country now has 76 unicorns, 39 of them created this year alone.

Over $25 billion has been invested in start-ups so far in 2021, that's nearly three times the funding handed to Indian start-ups in a single year ever before. So, valuations awarded have been meteoric.

But as the ecosystem matures, the big question of profit vs growth is going to be asked more often as more internet start-ups race to Dalal Street.

To discuss this development, Shereen Bhan spoke to Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay; Anchit Nayar, CEO of Nykaa; Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder & CEO of Vedantu and Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO of Tata 1MG at the Ascent eConclave 2021.

