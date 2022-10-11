Artha Select Fund to invest Rs 450 crore in 12-14 startups at Series B and C stage

Mumbai-based Artha Group has announced the launch of a winners-only micro VC fund, called the Artha Select Fund. Artha Select will be an Rs 450 crore fund, including a green shoe option of Rs 120 crore.

Banking on the performance of its first fund, Artha Group has set up Artha Select Fund with the intention of backing their category-winning startups in their follow-on rounds. To discuss the road ahead for the fund, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner at Artha Select Fund.

Damani said, “The first investment we will probably announce in the next 30-45 days. We have already signed the term sheet but it is undergoing due diligence at this point. We are looking to back about 12-14 startups at the Series B stage and from that we will look to double down with another Rs 20 crore cheque in about 10-12 startups in Series C.”

Also, Inderveer Singh, Founder of EVage, discussed the company’s strategic agreement with Toshiba India where Toshiba will supply its SCIB rechargeable lithium-ion cells to power the next 10,000 EVage electric commercial vehicles. The company had raised $28 million earlier this year which was led by US based VC firm Redblue Capital.

Moreover, Anand Nagarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Liberate Foods, spoke about the road ahead for the company as Indian cricketer MS Dhoni invests in the company’s plant protein startup Shaka Harry. The former captain of the Indian cricket team has also picked up an undisclosed equity stake in the company.

