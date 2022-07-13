Agnikul's new facility for 3D printed rocket engines and Vegrow bags $25 million in series B

Indian space-tech start-up Agnikul, today announced the opening of its Rocket Factory-1. It is India's first-ever rocket facility dedicated to 3D-printed rocket engines at scale. Startup Street spoke to Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Agnikul to elaborate on how this facility marks the beginning of productionizing launch vehicle engine making for Agnikul and the road ahead.

Agritech startup, Vegrow has bagged $25 million in a series B round led by Prosus Ventures. Existing investors including Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed and Ankur Capital also participated in this round. The new round has come after a gap of 12 months for the Bengaluru-based startup which picked up $13 million in series A in July last year. A B2B platform for fruits, Vegrow essentially focuses on matchmaking across demand and supply for fruits. Startup Street spoke to Praneeth Kumar, Co-Founder of Vegrow; and Ashutosh Sharma of Prosus Ventures to discuss the big opportunity in India's fruit market and road ahead for Vegrow.

