Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Actyv.ai has raised a total of $12 million as part of its pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures Singapore and the family office of Raghunath Subramanian.

This fund raise includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition for the company.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the Founder and Global CEO of the company Raghunath Subramanian said, “There are three areas where we will focus this fund raise – customer acquisition, capital and colleagues. Customer acquisition is going to be key and so we will be ensuring that we are allocating funds for that.”

“To be the best in class company, you have to ensure that the platform is the brightest star in the company, so we will continue to invest in the platform's growth and development. Newer geographies is something that we consistently focus on and top tier talent is something we are going to focus on. So these are the three areas where we are planning to allocate the funds,” Subramanian added.

Also, Jitendra Dhaka, Founder & CEO of BankSathi discussed how the company plans to utilise its recent fundraise of $4 million. The social commerce fintech platform specialises in providing last mile users access to financial products. It uses priority algorithms to recommend financial products to advisors based on the customer's profile and past transactions.

