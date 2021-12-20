Act Grants aims to invest in clean air solutions to mitigate pollution

According to a recent IQ-Air Report, India alone is home to 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world. Close to 1.7 million Indians died due to air pollution alone in 2019.

To help fight this, Act Grants has launched the India Clean Air Challenge. This in a bid to invest in clean air solutions to mitigate, manage and monitor air pollution at scale. To know more about the initiative, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel.

Watch video for more.