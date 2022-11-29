English
Accel's boost for Indian startups & Transition VC launches Rs 400 crore fund

Accel's boost for Indian startups & Transition VC launches Rs 400 crore fund

By CNBC-TV18  Nov 29, 2022 8:10 PM IST (Updated)
Energy transition-focused venture capital company, Transition VC recently launched Rs 400 crore fund, which also includes a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore. It plans to invest seed capital in over 40 cleantech startups over the course of the next three years, with ticket sizes ranging from $ 500,000 to $ 1 million.

Venture capital firm Accel has unveiled the second cohort of 10 path-breaking startups of its Atoms program. This programme provides startups with $250,000 in non-dilutive capital, 1:1 mentorship by Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders, and access to the global Accel community. Over two cohorts, Atoms has invested in 23 startups from a diverse group of companies — ranging from SaaS, B2B marketplaces, Web3, D2C, hardware, health and wellness. With the help of the Atoms programme, these startups have further raised close to $100 million from VCs and investors to aid their growth. Startup Street spoke to Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel India to elaborate on the bootcamp.

Energy transition-focused venture capital company, Transition VC recently launched Rs 400 crore fund, which also includes a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore. It plans to invest seed capital in over 40 cleantech startups over the course of the next three years, with ticket sizes ranging from $ 500,000 to $ 1 million. It will back startups in segments such as e-mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage, net zero and climate tech. Startup Street spoke to Mustafa Wajid, co-founder and General Partner at Transition VC to talk about the fund's investment plans.
Watch video for more.
