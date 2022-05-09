Cross
9Unicorns marks 5th close of maiden fund at $100 million and plans to start 2nd fund in mid-2023

By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
Early-to-growth stage accelerator fund, 9Unicorns today announced the fifth closure of its maiden fund at USD 100 million. The fund has so far invested in over 110 idea and product startups including a few growth stage and Series C players like Vedantu, Shiprocket, ShopKirana and others.

The fund has so far invested in over 110 idea and product startups including a few growth stage and Series C players like Vedantu, Shiprocket, ShopKirana and others.
To discuss the fund’s investment plans, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD & Founder of 9Unicorns.
Also watch, Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-Founder & CEO of Chai Point discuss the company’s expansion plans and reason for launching MyChai Brewing System.
