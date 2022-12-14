English
startup News

‘82°E to hit Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue in 6-8 months’

videos | IST

‘82°E to hit Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue in 6-8 months’

Profile image
By Shruti Mishra   Dec 14, 2022 9:01 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Actor, entrepreneur, and investor Deepika Padukone has launched 82°E, a self-care brand through which she brings all her experiences in a rare mix of spirit merged with science.

With high-performance luxurious ingredients, 82°E has launched two skincare products to kick off its journey.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jigar Shah, Co-Founder of 82°E, said they are on course to touching Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 6-8 months.
Shah added that they are targeting people in the age group between 25 and 35, but are seeing early traction from the 18-25 age bracket.
Watch video for entire conversation.
