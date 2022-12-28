100X.VC to invest Rs 125 cr in 100 early stage startups, bets big on fintech, digital health

100X.VC, which was founded in 2019, is aiming to invest Rs 125 crore in 100 early stage startups. The company has currently invested in over 80 startups after evaluating over 20,000 applications. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner of the company, said they are betting big on fintech, SaaS, D2C and digital health businesses.

“We invest in diverse sectors, but for us fintech remains a big opportunity. We come across lots of disruptive startups in the fintech space. We are also looking at no code SaaS solutions. We continue to look at SaaS, Web 3 startups and D2C still remains a favourite for a lot of VCs, including 100X, where we look into startups which are building category defining businesses and a brand which is niche and looking to dominate that space with a specialised solution for consumers. Another space where we are bullish on is digital health. We think this is the right time to scale up digital health businesses.”