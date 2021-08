VIDEOS

Sports

Updated : August 02, 2021 23:33:40 IST

Indian women created history in Tokyo Olympics - the women's hockey team defeated Australia to advance to the semifinals - they will face Argentina in their maiden semifinal match.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian team, which had a dismal start to their campaign after losing first two pool matches. Here's a look at the incredible journey of Rani Rampal, the girl from Kurukshetra who dribbled patriarchy, poverty to become the captain of the Indian side.