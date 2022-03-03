Roman Abramovich pledges to donate proceeds from sale of Chelsea FC to help Ukraine war victims

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich will sell the football club, Chelsea, 19 years after buying it. He has pledged to donate the net proceeds from the sale to help the victims of war in Ukraine. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss & USA investor Todd Boehly are reportedly preparing a joint bid for Chelsea.

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich will sell the football club, Chelsea, 19 years after buying it.

He has pledged to donate the net proceeds from the sale to help the victims of war in Ukraine.

The British government is yet to order sanctions against him.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss & USA investor Todd Boehly are reportedly preparing a joint bid for Chelsea.

Chelsea has seen major transformation, since Abramovich bought it in 2003.

Under his ownership, the club has won 19 major titles including 2 champions leagues and 5 premier leagues.

With appointing Jose Mourinho as manager, Chelsea managed to overtake Manchester United and Arsenal in the premier league.

Watch video for more.