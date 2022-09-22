    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newssports News

    Roger Federer says he would like to stay connected with tennis after retirement

    videos | IST

    Roger Federer says he would like to stay connected with tennis after retirement

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tennis legend Roger Federer is all set for his last hurrah at the Laver Cup in London. The Swiss maestro's 25 years long career boasts of wins that most people could only dream of. The 41-year-old tennis player was the first person to win 20 grand slam titles.

    Tennis legend Roger Federer is all set for his last hurrah, at the Laver Cup in London.
    The Swiss maestro's 25-year-long career boasts of wins that most people could only dream of.
    The 41-year-old tennis player was the first person to win 20 grand slam titles. He has held the world number 1 spot in tennis for more time than any other player barring Novak Djokovic. Federer's first major win at Wimbledon goes back to the year 2003 when everyone realised the young boy was ready to take the tennis world by storm.
    Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the big three, are collectively considered by some to be the three most successful male tennis players of all time.
    After making his mark and being considered the 'greatest of all time' in the field of tennis, Federer's last professional match will be a doubles alongside 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal at London’s O2. The duo play against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of team world on 23 of September.
    Watch video for Federer in conversation with CNBC's Tania Bryer.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng