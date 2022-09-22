Tennis legend Roger Federer is all set for his last hurrah at the Laver Cup in London. The Swiss maestro's 25 years long career boasts of wins that most people could only dream of. The 41-year-old tennis player was the first person to win 20 grand slam titles.

Tennis legend Roger Federer is all set for his last hurrah, at the Laver Cup in London.

The Swiss maestro's 25-year-long career boasts of wins that most people could only dream of.

The 41-year-old tennis player was the first person to win 20 grand slam titles. He has held the world number 1 spot in tennis for more time than any other player barring Novak Djokovic. Federer's first major win at Wimbledon goes back to the year 2003 when everyone realised the young boy was ready to take the tennis world by storm.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the big three, are collectively considered by some to be the three most successful male tennis players of all time.

After making his mark and being considered the 'greatest of all time' in the field of tennis, Federer's last professional match will be a doubles alongside 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal at London’s O2. The duo play against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of team world on 23 of September.

Watch video for Federer in conversation with CNBC's Tania Bryer.