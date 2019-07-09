Rahul Dravid appointed head of cricket at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

Adani Ports 405.00 (+1.81%)
Asian Paints 1321.00 (-1.44%)
Axis Bank 786.20 (+0.42%)
Bajaj Auto 2786.40 (+0.31%)
Bajaj Finance 3603.10 (+5.56%)
Bajaj Finserv 7855.40 (+3.46%)
Bharti Airtel 362.30 (+1.66%)
Bharti Infratel 260.70 (-0.69%)
BPCL 360.10 (-0.21%)
Britannia 2762.65 (-0.67%)
Cipla 548.80 (+1.92%)
Coal India 229.60 (-1.2%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2598.85 (+0.12%)
Eicher Motors 19038.60 (+0.03%)
GAIL 147.10 (-2.62%)
Grasim 910.95 (+2.52%)
HCL Tech 1020.75 (-1.76%)
HDFC 2232.80 (-1.2%)
HDFC Bank 2379.15 (-1.26%)
Hero Motocorp 2444.10 (+2.69%)
Hindalco 197.90 (+0.15%)
HUL 1740.25 (-0.76%)
ICICI Bank 428.50 (+0.61%)
Indiabulls Hsg 687.10 (-0.28%)
IndusInd Bank 1492.10 (+1.06%)
Infosys 715.50 (-0.29%)
IOC 151.40 (+5.10%)
ITC 273.10 (-1.57%)
JSW Steel 262.35 (+0.04%)
Kotak Mahindra 1462.85 (-0.84%)
Larsen 1526.60 (+2.43%)
M&M 632.70 (-0.5%)
Maruti Suzuki 5945.45 (-1.54%)
NTPC 129.55 (-0.04%)
ONGC 153.40 (+0.66%)
Power Grid Corp 204.75 (+1.74%)
Reliance 1280.10 (+2.24%)
SBI 359.50 (+1.18%)
Sun Pharma 386.40 (+5.34%)
Tata Motors 155.80 (+0.81%)
Tata Steel 468.45 (+0.09%)
TCS 2133.35 (-1.93%)
Tech Mahindra 675.90 (-0.65%)
Titan Company 1098.95 (-12.26%)
UltraTechCement 4498.70 (+2.42%)
UPL 640.05 (-3.33%)
Vedanta 161.50 (-0.28%)
Wipro 265.50 (-0.52%)
Yes Bank 91.35 (-1.93%)
Zee Entertain 331.75 (-0.87%)