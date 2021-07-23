Media Dialogues: India could win 10 Olympic medals at Tokyo Games, says Gaurav Kalra

VIDEOS

July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics was officially opened on July 23 after being delayed for over a year due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. But even as athletes from around the world get set to win medals and break individual Olympic and world records, in Japan the mood is anything but cheerful. A majority of the country's population is vehemently opposed to hosting the games.

India meanwhile, is already rooting for its contingent and brands from global Olympic partners to local companies have swung into action. So what should we expect from the Indian athletes and how attractive are the Olympics really to Indian fans and therefore advertisers?

To find out more about the business of the major sporting event, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to CEO of Lodestar UM India Nandini Dias; sports journalist Sharda Ugra; Olympian Imtiaz Anees and Head of Communications at Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Gaurav Kalra.