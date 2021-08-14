Media Dialogues: Can India better its performance at Paris Olympics 2024? Experts discuss

The Tokyo Olympics with 7 medals including Neeraj Chopra's historic gold, saw India's best performance ever. Overall, India ranked 33rd by total number of medals and 48th by the number of gold medals. To find how India can do better in Paris Olympics three years from now, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to sports journalist Sharda Ugra; sports and media veteran Joy Bhattacharjya and Jayen Mehta, marketing head at GCMMF that makes Amul.

Rousing celebrations continue for our medal winning Olympians as they are meeting President Kovind on August 14 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

