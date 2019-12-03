Lionel Messi wins record six Ballon d'Ors

Lionel Messi wins Ballon D'Or for the record sixth time, by beating Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier, Messi and Ronaldo held the joint record of five Ballon D'Or.

Messi had earlier won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. He had won the FIFA Menâ€™s Player of the Year award in September. Barcelona number 10 has scored 46 goals in 54 matches in 2019 so far. Megan Rapinoe won Women's Ballon D'Or prize for 2019.