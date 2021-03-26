Kiska Brand Bajega: Here's the success story of fantasy sports brand Mobile Premier League

VIDEOS

Updated : March 26, 2021 11:59 PM IST

On the new series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Aditya gets the story of a brand that defines sports as an anytime, anywhere activity. Within just two and a half years of operation, it has taken fantasy sports by storm and is on the verge of becoming the next unicorn startup of the country.

With the biggest sporting name like Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador and being the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team, they have played all the right cards to rise as the category favourites.

Watch the success story of Mobile Premier League with co-founder & CEO Sai Srinivas.