IPL 2022: Have a very competitive team; will not lose sight of trophy even if it's our first year, says Sanjiv Goenka

The 15th edition of IPL will start on March 26 and go on right upto the end of May. One of the new teams - Lucknow Super Giants, owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, has already put together a really strong team led by KL Rahul. To talk about how they are creating this new brand from scratch and the pace of monetisation as well as its strategy and plans for the consumer focused businesses that the group has, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

It is time for India's biggest media property and one of the most valuable sporting leagues anywhere in the world - its IPL season.

The 15th edition of IPL will start on March 26 and go on right upto the end of May.

It is likely to be even more exciting this year thanks to debut of two new teams.

One of the new teams - Lucknow Super Giants has already put together a really strong team led by KL Rahul. In October the RP Sanjiv Goenka's group stunned the world with Rs 7090 crore bid for the franchise.

To talk about how they are creating this new brand from scratch and the pace of monetisation as well as its strategy and plans for the consumer focused businesses that the group has, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Watch video for more.