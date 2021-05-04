IPL 2021 suspended: What does this mean for the stakeholders? Experts weigh in

VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 04, 2021 07:59:06 IST

Four weeks and 29 matches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council and the BCCI decided to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely after four players tested positive for COVID-19.

The BCCI said it does not want to compromise the safety of the players and the support staff, adding it will do everything to arrange for the safe passage of all participants.

The BCCI had taken stringent steps like the bio-bubble to ensure all players and staff remain safe. The players were being tested every alternate day, they had no physical contact from the outside world. BCCI said it is now looking into how the players inside the bubble contracted the virus.

The decision taken has surely disappointed fans but the sponsors, broadcaster, and advertisers are the ones who stand to lose a lot of money.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Ashish Bhasin, CEO of the Asia Pacific Region and Chairman of the India Division at Dentsu Aegis Network; Ayaz Memon, Senior Sports Journalist; Anant Rangaswami, Media Commentator and Paritosh Joshi, Independent Media Advisor.