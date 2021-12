India's Avani Prashanth has been selected for Global Child Prodigy (GCP) Award 2022. The 15-year-old will be awarded for her excellence in golf in February 2022 at Dubai.

Avani started playing golf when she was four years old. She debuted in the US Kids Golf European Championship 2013.

Avani is a two-time winner on the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour and had topped the Indian Golf Union All-India Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

