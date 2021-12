For the first time in history, a spacecraft has 'touched' the sun. NASA's Parker Solar Probe flew through the sun's unexplored upper atmosphere, known as the corona.

For the first time in history, a spacecraft has 'touched' the sun. NASA's Parker Solar Probe flew through the sun's unexplored upper atmosphere, known as the corona. As the sun is gaseous and lacks a solid surface, the corona is the main picture exploring the sampled particles & magnetic fields of the region can help scientists understand solar outbursts which interfere with earth's life and the origin of solar winds.

