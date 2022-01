Zomato was higher in trade on the business that the company did on New Year's Eve in 2021. But importantly, have they sold more at the cost of their margins or not is something that needs to be looked at.

CEO Deepinder Goyal, tweeted that the company actually crossed 2.50 million orders on a single day, and that is the highest that they have ever done.

However, is it all good news, CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo has done some interesting analysis?

