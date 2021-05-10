  • SENSEX
Will achieve 70% of planned sales in Q1, says Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi

Updated : May 10, 2021 05:12:16 IST

Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the company will achieve 70 percent of planned sales in Q1.

“Q3 is generally the best quarter of the whole year, but we will achieve at least 70 percent of what we planned to do in this quarter,” said Gandhi.

“There is a huge spurt in the overall demand in exports, particularly non-stick cookware in the North American markets. We have also ramped up our capacity to cater to this requirement. So, our export business is growing and if we find no hindrance in manufacturing then that revenue seems to be intact,” he said.

On lockdown, Gandhi said, “Being in the south with large general trade from Bengaluru, the lockdown both in the market and the restrictions on manufacturing is affecting the current operations of the company, but we are strong in e-commerce and exports business so we are able to generate revenues from these two channels which contributes about 50 percent of revenues.”

