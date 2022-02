Union Budget 2022 was a responsible one and not a populous one, said TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige.

TTK Prestige reported Q3FY22 earnings on a high base. There was some moderation in margins on higher input cost. TT Jagannathan, Chairman of the company discussed the fineprint.

“Demand is holding up and it will hold up because even at the worst time of COVID-19 crisis, our demand never dropped off,” he said.

In terms of Union Budget 2022 , he said it was a responsible one and not a populous one.

