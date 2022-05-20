Traditional retail brands have woken up to e-commerce post pandemic, says Shopify India director Bharati Balakrishnan

The pandemic years have seen a massive shift to e-commerce and while a bulk of that has been via marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, many retailers have pivoted to their own online storefronts. Making this possible are companies like Shopify that offer tools to create the e-commerce infrastructure and interface that is required.

There is a lot of buzz in the retail sector with many new developments including India’s plans to create an Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

The pandemic years have seen a massive shift to e-commerce and while a bulk of that has been via marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, many retailers have pivoted to their own online storefronts. Making this possible are companies like Shopify that offer tools to create the e-commerce infrastructure and interface that is required.

In India merchants using Shopify include high street brands like Lakme, Colorbar, Le15, Blue Tokai, John Jacobs, Hidesign and many smaller outfits and brands as well.

To get a better idea of the trends and potential in the retail sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head and Director of Shopify India.

Watch video for more.