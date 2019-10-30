TOP NEWS »

Tata Global Beverages Q2 Earnings: Here’s what to expect

Updated : October 30, 2019 09:46 AM IST

Beverages company Tata Global Beverages is all set to announce its quarterly results today. The stock is up around 40 percent ever since the Tata Chemicals consumer business deal was announced. Here's what to expect from the company today:

  • Revenue growth of 6 percent is expected at around Rs 1,867 crore.

  • The EBITDA is expected to grow 25 percent, which translates into an EBITDA margin expansion of close to 150 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

  • The net profit is likely to be at around Rs 170 crore.

  • 8.5 percent revenue growth is expected in the domestic tea business while 9 percent volume growth is what the street is expecting.
